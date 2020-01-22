Ram-raiders grab £15,000 worth of equipment from agricultural and builders merchants

It was the second time Caerfagu Products Ltd has been attacked within six months, after thieves got away with £10,000 of equipment in June by getting in through the roof.

This time the burglars cut off outer padlocks before using an old long wheel base Land Rover to ram-raid the business, based between Nantmel and Llandrindod Wells on Tuesday at 2.40am.

The Land Rover was accompanied by a black BMW or Audi car and it is believed there were three occupants – one larger and two shorter males.

Within five minutes they took between £10,000 and £15,000 of equipment including chainsaws, pressure washers and Panasonic tools, electric drills, socket sets and strimmers.

Manager Geoff Green said: “Since the incident in June we have updated our sensors and CCTV but this time they decided to just ram straight through the door.

"Everyone here is gutted and it is the mess that is caused. The steel door was bespoke and that cost £5,000.

“It was all captured on CCTV and the alarms were activated - the police were here before we were because the alarms are linked to them, but they just missed them.

“We believe the Land Rover vehicle may have been stolen but it was green with a white roof. They reversed it to ram through the door a couple of times.”

Anyone with information that could help police officers should report it to Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, online at dyfed-powys.police.uk/en/contact-us/report-an-incident, or by email at contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.