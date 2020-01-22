Man accused of sparking 100mph police chase in Shrewsbury with drugs stash claims he was in bed

Endean Heynes Palmer, 29, took to the witness box on the second day of his trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court to tell the jury it was a case of mistaken identity that had led him to be accused of the three charges he faced.

Palmer denies any involvement in the incident, in the early hours of Christmas Day 2016, in which a car had to be stopped by a police stinger device after it was pursued through Shrewsbury – including going the wrong way down High Street – and reached almost 100mph on the A5 and M54.

The court heard a passenger was arrested but the driver had fled the scene on foot.

Palmer was later named as the driver when he was identified by Pc Berwyn Pratt from CCTV, showing a man in a blue jacket getting into the driver’s seat of the car.

Pc Pratt, giving evidence, said he knew of Palmer and believed it was him in the footage, which was played to the court.

Prosecutor Amrisha Parathaligam told the court a bag belonging to Palmer was found in the vehicle, containing his mobile phone, bank card and insulin pen.

Palmer’s fingerprints were also found on a £20 note found in a bag of drugs.

When questioned by Ms Parathaligam, Palmer said it was his friend who had been driving the car, and who he had been mistaken for in the CCTV clip.

He told the jury his friend had been to his house on Christmas Eve and the pair had smoked cannabis in the car together, but his friend then “confiscated” his bag over a debt.

Palmer, of Hammer Fields, Woodside, Telford, has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving, possessing an imitation firearm – a BB gun – and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The trial continues.