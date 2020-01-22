Man arrested after 'nasty-looking' hammer-knife found in Telford car linked to drug dealing

Officers from West Mercia Police's Local Policing Priority Team (LPPT) North followed a vehicle off the M54 near to the Bridge Retail Park at about 2.30pm yesterday.

Police said the car was known to be linked with drug dealing and was stopped before a search was conducted and the weapon was found beside the steering wheel.

The driver, a man in his early 20s, tested positive for cannabis on a roadside drug swab and was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and drug driving.

The force confirmed he has been released pending investigation and a passenger in the car, another man in his early 20s, was released with no further action.

LPPT North tweeted: "On the way back to the station yesterday evening, a vehicle spotted in front of us in Telford with a marker on linking it to drugs.

"Vehicle stopped and searched, this nasty looking item found next to the steering wheel. Also tested positive for cannabis."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for more information.