Sponsorship sought to bring Knife Angel to Telford

The impressive 27ft sculpture, made from 100,000 knife blades, is touring the country to raise awareness of knife crime in the UK.

It was created by artist Alfie Bradley using knives collected from police forces across the country during nationwide amnesties.

The Knife Angel will be brought to Southwater Square in Telford in March after being displayed in Gateshead.

Telford & Wrekin Council, which is working with West Mercia Police to make it happen, says it is a huge operation and there are opportunities for individuals and businesses to support the Knife Angel’s arrival.

Firms have been asked to offer their services or give sponsorship.

The council says there are areas it still needs some help with, like infrastructure, support services, volunteer welfare and support and cash support for community creative activities.

More than 40 schools in Telford & Wrekin have already confirmed they will be bringing their pupils to view the Knife Angel and to take part in a theatre workshop that highlights the consequences of carrying a knife, run by local theatre company Loudmouth.

Businesses which have already sponsored the Knife Angel coming to Telford include Balfour Beatty, MSM Hire, Idverde, KRL Transport, PP Electrical, Rob Finney Photography and Walker Health & Safety Services.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for neighbourhood services and enforcement, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Knife Angel to Telford and to support its campaign, raise awareness of the effects of knife crime and help the borough play its part in helping to prevent this.

“We hope more local businesses will step forward by offering their services or sponsorship as knife crime can affect any person, family or community, as we have seen in recent weeks.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Jodie Lloyd, events co-ordinator, on 01952 380982 or email Jodie.Lloyd@telford.gov.uk