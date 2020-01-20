Menu

Shifnal optician to appear in court on porn charge after shop shuts down

By Rory Smith | Shifnal | Crime | Published:

An optician who ran a shop in Shifnal will appear in court next month.

Tim Vanes Optician in Shifnal has ceased trading. Photo: Google StreetView,

Timothy Guy Vanes, who set up Tim Vanes Optician, will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on February 3 charged with possessing an extreme pornographic image with animals.

The 61-year-old of Summit Close, Shrewsbury, pleaded not guilty to the charge at Telford Magistrates Court on December 17, last year.

On Friday, a sign appeared in the window of Vanes' opticians in Park Street, Shifnal, stating: "It is with regret that this practice has ceased trading with immediate effect."

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

