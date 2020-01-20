Shifnal optician to appear in court on porn charge after shop shuts down

Timothy Guy Vanes, who set up Tim Vanes Optician, will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on February 3 charged with possessing an extreme pornographic image with animals.

The 61-year-old of Summit Close, Shrewsbury, pleaded not guilty to the charge at Telford Magistrates Court on December 17, last year.

On Friday, a sign appeared in the window of Vanes' opticians in Park Street, Shifnal, stating: "It is with regret that this practice has ceased trading with immediate effect."