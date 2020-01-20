Man stole wine from Telford shop and fled police

The incident, which happened at around 8.30pm on Thursday, occurred at One Stop on Dawley Road in Arleston.

The white male took four bottles of wine before running out of the shop, ignoring calls for him to stop from staff.

Callan Rhodes, who was parked outside, said: "He ran out of the shop holding two bottles of wine in each hand, swaying.

"The woman working in the shop came outside to which the man reacted by returning to the road and starting taunting the woman by holding the bottles in the air by waving them around.

"He soon made a move when he saw the police come around the corner to which the woman flagged the police to chase the man."

West Mercia Police said: "Police are carrying out enquiries into a theft from One Stop in Dawley Road in Arleston that happened last night. The theft happened around 8.30pm."