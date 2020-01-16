Three arrested after armed police deployed in Shrewsbury and Albrighton

Officers were deployed some time before 3.30am today in Shrewsbury where two people were arrested and are now in custody.

The firearms team then went straight to an incident in Albrighton where one person was arrested.

The force said the same policing team also dealt with two motorists in Telford who failed to stop, in what proved to be a busy night for officers.

The driver of one vehicle was arrested while the other fled on foot in the area of Broseley.

Operational Patrol Unit Shropshire said: "Team C armed deployment in Shrewsbury first thing, two in custody, then straight to second firearms job in Albrighton, one in custody.

"Two fail to stop in Telford, one caught by our RPOs but this driver got away on foot in Broseley."