Jailed: Burglar stole from 93-year-old man near Shrewsbury and pushed another elderly victim over

Jake Carter, 21, pressured the nonagenarian into allowing him into his home in Harley Road, Condover. He went upstairs and stole jewellery with “significant sentimental value” and a Kindle on December 5, 2018.

Then he targeted a neighbour’s house in the same street where he was confronted by the homeowner, a struggle ensued and Carter pushed him over on the kitchen floor. The victim’s wife arrived and took a picture of Carter on her phone as he fled.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, told Shrewsbury Crown Court that Carter was going door-to-door and, once inside, asked his victim to get him some food.

That was when Carter pounced to steal the items.

Then he went to his second target. Mr Jones said the victim found the defendant inside his home. He added: “He tried to shut the door and the defendant pushed him with some force, causing him to fall to the kitchen floor.”

After Carter had fled the second house, his victim noticed his phone had been stolen. Police caught up with him later that day and he was arrested.

Victim impact statements were read from the 93-year-old man, who said he has "just got on with things" since it happened, and from the other victim, who said he was in shock for several hours after.

Carter, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to theft, burglary and assault by beating.

Patrick Kelly, defending, said Carter had a difficult upbringing and became a drug addict. Mr Kelly added: “He said he is disgusted with himself and deeply ashamed of what he did.”

When sentencing, Judge Anthony Lowe took into account Carter’s chequered history of offending which included several burglaries and a robbery.

He told Carter: “The tragedy of this is that you are 21 and have all of your life in front of you. You’re throwing it away.”

He jailed Carter for two years.