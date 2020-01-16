Burglar admits stealing £11,000 of tyres from Telford firm

Royston Holland, 25, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to confess to the burglary at Teltyres, in Spring Hill, Wellington, between May 22 and 26, 2018.

He also admitted another burglary, at Hollinbrow Precision Products at Stafford Park, Telford, between the same dates.

Holland, of Coronation Road in Madeley, Telford, will be sentenced on February 3.