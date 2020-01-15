Menu

Telford drug dealer had heroin and crack cocaine

By Nick Humphreys | Donnington | Crime | Published:

A Telford drug dealer has admitted two charges of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Kenneth Spragg, 54, was found with crack cocaine and heroin on October 19 last year.

Spragg, of Oakengates Road, Donnington, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to confess to his crimes, and was returning to court today, when the basis of his plea will be explained.

