Menu

Advertising

Labour party selects candidate for West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner election

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Crime | Published:

The Labour Party has selected its candidate for the forthcoming Police and Crime Commissioner election in West Mercia.

Councillor Kuldip Sahota

The election takes place in May and the party has chosen Telford & Wrekin councillor, Kuldip Sahota, as its candidate to contest the post.

Councillor Sahota will be looking to win the position from Conservative John Campion, who has held the post since 2016.

Mr Campion is standing for re-election to the position.

John Campion

Councillor Sahota has experience of contesting big elections, having stood in both the Telford & Wrekin and Ludlow parliamentary seats in the past two general elections.

The election will take place on May 7.

The post was created in November 2012 and covers Shropshire, Herefordshire, and Worcestershire.

Crime News Telford Local Hubs Politics
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News