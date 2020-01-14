Advertising
Labour party selects candidate for West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner election
The Labour Party has selected its candidate for the forthcoming Police and Crime Commissioner election in West Mercia.
The election takes place in May and the party has chosen Telford & Wrekin councillor, Kuldip Sahota, as its candidate to contest the post.
Councillor Sahota will be looking to win the position from Conservative John Campion, who has held the post since 2016.
Mr Campion is standing for re-election to the position.
Councillor Sahota has experience of contesting big elections, having stood in both the Telford & Wrekin and Ludlow parliamentary seats in the past two general elections.
The election will take place on May 7.
The post was created in November 2012 and covers Shropshire, Herefordshire, and Worcestershire.
