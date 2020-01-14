Trial date set for trio accused of 'nasty burglary' in Bridgnorth where couple were assaulted

Eddie Jones, 30, of Shelton Avenue, Warlingham, Surrey; Acer Bridges, 38, of High House Lane, Tardebigge in Worcestershire; and 42-year-old Elias Taylor, of Garlands Lane, Barlestone in Nuneaton, are all facing charges of two counts of robbery, receiving stolen goods and possession of criminal property.

The trio appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on January 9. They did not enter a plea and will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on February 10 for trial.

Police said the charges relate to an incident at an address in Queens Road on January 7.

Officers rushed to the address just after 10am.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally called the incident "a particularly nasty burglary where a couple were assaulted in their home".