Man tries to rob woman in Shrewsbury street
Police investigating an attempted robbery in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses.
The attempted robbery happened around 7pm on January 7 in Monkmoor Avenue.
A woman was approached by a man from behind who demanded money and her mobile phone. The man ran off empty handed when the woman and a passerby shouted at him. He made off in the direction of St Peter’s Church in Monkmoor Road.
The man is described as stocky build, approximately 5ft 8 inches tall, he was dressed in all dark clothing and wearing a dark baseball cap and a dark coloured scarf covering his face.
Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 22/3473/20 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
