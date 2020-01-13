Man tries to rob woman in Shrewsbury street

The attempted robbery happened around 7pm on January 7 in Monkmoor Avenue.

A woman was approached by a man from behind who demanded money and her mobile phone. The man ran off empty handed when the woman and a passerby shouted at him. He made off in the direction of St Peter’s Church in Monkmoor Road.

The man is described as stocky build, approximately 5ft 8 inches tall, he was dressed in all dark clothing and wearing a dark baseball cap and a dark coloured scarf covering his face.

We're investigating an attempted robbery that took place around 7pm on Tuesday 7 January in Monkmoor Avenue in Shrewsbury. If you can help with our enquiries please let us know on 101 or alternatively information can be passed to @CrimestoppersUK https://t.co/Rmk00ULABe pic.twitter.com/sBXVYOzbu5 — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) January 13, 2020

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 22/3473/20 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.