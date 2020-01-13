Dog's life saved after appeal to Shrewsbury Crown Court

Michael Manning, 24, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to appeal against a destruction order made against his Japanese Akita, Cash.

Cash was at the centre of a case in which another man was convicted of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, and magistrates ordered that the dog be destroyed.

But Cash's life has now been spared after a police expert said the dog was not a danger to the public.

Rob Edwards, on behalf of the Crown Prosecution Service, said the appeal was not opposed on the condition that Manning sign a waiver relinquishing ownership of Cash – which he had done that morning.

He said Pc Kevin Morris, accredited dog expert for West Mercia Police, did not think destruction was necessary.

A report from Pc Morris said: "Cash is a well-natured dog who has offered no threat whatsoever to kennel staff and is described as an attentive dog who enjoys being stroked.

"I believe under the current ownership Cash does not present a threat to the public, but under the control of Mr Manning, Cash does represent a threat to the public."

Mr Edwards said Pc Morris was confident Cash could be successfully rehomed.

Kevin Jones, representing Manning, said the waiver was "signed with a heavy heart but with Cash's best interests in mind".

Judge Anthony Lowe, sitting with two magistrates, granted the appeal and revoked the destruction order.