Menu

Advertising

Arrest as £50,000 of stolen BMWs recovered near Oswestry

By Charlotte Bentley | Gobowen | Crime | Published:

£50,000 worth of stolen cars have been recovered by police near Oswestry.

Three cars were found by police in Gobowen. Pictures: @LpptNWestMercia

Three cars were found by officers in Gobowen on Friday.

Two BMW 1 Series and one BMW 4 Series were found, with one being used in a suspected chop shop with stolen parts.

Police said the cars were stolen sometime before Christmas from the Manchester area.

The incident is continuing to be investigated and one male has been arrested.

West Mercia Police's north team tweeted: "Officers recovered £50,000 worth of stolen cars today in #Oswestry

"Eagle eyed officers found 1x BMW 4 series confirmed stolen. Further property searches recovered another 2x BMW 1 series in a suspect #chopshop

"1 suspect arrested. 2x happy owners."

Crime News Gobowen Oswestry Local Hubs
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News