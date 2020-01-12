Arrest as £50,000 of stolen BMWs recovered near Oswestry

Three cars were found by officers in Gobowen on Friday.

Two BMW 1 Series and one BMW 4 Series were found, with one being used in a suspected chop shop with stolen parts.

Police said the cars were stolen sometime before Christmas from the Manchester area.

The incident is continuing to be investigated and one male has been arrested.

West Mercia Police's north team tweeted: "Officers recovered £50,000 worth of stolen cars today in #Oswestry

"Eagle eyed officers found 1x BMW 4 series confirmed stolen. Further property searches recovered another 2x BMW 1 series in a suspect #chopshop

"1 suspect arrested. 2x happy owners."