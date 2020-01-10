Menu

Advertising

Two arrested in Telford for possession of drugs after 'acting suspiciously'

By Nick Humphreys | Donnington | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

Two people have been arrested in Telford for possession of drugs with intent to supply after being seen acting suspiciously.

The arrests were made in Donnington this afternoon.

LPPT North tweeted: "Another 2 arrests this afternoon, this time in Donnington Telford for PWITS. Occupants of a vehicle seen acting suspiciously and following search an amount of believed Class A recovered #police #Protect #Telford #busted."

See also:

Crime News Donnington Telford Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News