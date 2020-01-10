Two arrested in Telford for possession of drugs after 'acting suspiciously'

The arrests were made in Donnington this afternoon.

LPPT North tweeted: "Another 2 arrests this afternoon, this time in Donnington Telford for PWITS. Occupants of a vehicle seen acting suspiciously and following search an amount of believed Class A recovered #police #Protect #Telford #busted."

