Two arrested in Telford for possession of drugs after 'acting suspiciously'
Two people have been arrested in Telford for possession of drugs with intent to supply after being seen acting suspiciously.
The arrests were made in Donnington this afternoon.
LPPT North tweeted: "Another 2 arrests this afternoon, this time in Donnington Telford for PWITS. Occupants of a vehicle seen acting suspiciously and following search an amount of believed Class A recovered #police #Protect #Telford #busted."
