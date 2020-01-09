West Mercia Police recruiting firearms officers

Police are hoping officers from other forces will join its operational policing unit, based in Telford and Shropshire.

They said: "You won’t just be providing 24/7 Armed Response cover - you will also contribute to road safety by traffic enforcement and collision investigation, respond to emergency response calls and support local policing.

"This is a very exciting time to join West Mercia Police, with an unrivalled opportunity to develop your career and help shape our Authorised Firearms service to be fit for the future."

Those interested in applying can visit bit.ly/36vzOEs