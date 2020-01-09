Three men to appear in court in relation to 'nasty burglary' in Bridgnorth

Eddie Jones, 30, of Shelton Avenue, Warlingham, Surrey, Acer Bridges, 38, of High House Lane, Tardebigge in Worcestershire and 42-year-old Elias Taylor, of Garlands Lane, Barlestone in Nuneaton have all been charged with two counts of robbery, receiving stolen goods and possession of criminal property.

They are set to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

Police said the charges relate to an incident at an address in Queens Road on Tuesday in which a group of attackers stole a quantity of cash and a bottle of whiskey.

Officers rushed to the address just after 10am.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally called the incident "a particularly nasty burglary where a couple were assaulted in their home".