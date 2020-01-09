Shrewsbury woman passed out at pub after drinking while looking after two young children

Police were called to The Boathouse in Porthill after receiving reports of what had happened, Telford Magistrates Court heard.

Ms Sam Morgan, prosecuting, said the woman from Shrewsbury was seen to stagger and was slurring her words.

Ms Morgan said the woman went to get a drink and left the children on their own.

The court heard she was served after telling staff she was on medication.

Ms Morgan said witnesses later saw her slumped in a chair and she appeared to be unconscious, while the children were being entertained by other customers.

The woman, aged 54, was arrested as a result of her actions.

She pleaded guilty to two charges of being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven on August 25 last year. The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. The woman is due to be sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on January 15.