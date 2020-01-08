Telford man admits having rifle while banned

John Douglas Murray, 37, admitted possession of a rifle without a certificate, as well as prohibited ammunition, and possessing a firearm while prohibited when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

But he denied the theft of a bottle of wine from Asda relating to the same date, December 5, and the prosecution asked that the charge lie on file.

The court heard Murray had previously served a prison sentence of between three months and three years, which earns an automatic ban from owning firearms for five years from the date of release.

Judge Anthony Lowe adjourned sentencing Murray, of Blakemore, Brookside, Telford, until January 31 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.