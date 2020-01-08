Advertising
Shrewsbury woman admits wielding fake gun in robbery at village store
A 21-year-old Shrewsbury woman has admitted wielding a fake gun as she robbed a convenience store.
Adina Louise McLean threatened staff at the Co-op in Bomere Heath, near Shrewsbury, on November 30, before stealing a quantity of cash.
McLean, of Crowmere Green, Shrewsbury, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court via video link from HMP Eastwood Park and pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.
Judge Anthony Lowe adjourned sentencing to February 17 so a psychiatric report can be prepared.
McLean will remain in custody until the hearing.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.