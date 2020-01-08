Menu

Advertising

Man who assaulted Shrewsbury homeowner during burglary to be sentenced

By Keri Trigg | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A burglar who assaulted a man whose home he had broken into will be sentenced next week.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard Jake Carter, 21, stole a mobile phone during a burglary in Station Road, Shrewsbury, on December 5, before assaulting the occupant of the house.

The same day he had stolen jewellery and a kindle from a 92-year-old man in “significant ill health”.

Carter, of no fixed address, will be sentenced on Monday after he pleaded guilty to all three charges.

The court heard he has 14 previous convictions for 27 offences.

The next hearing will also be held in Shrewsbury.

Crime News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Senior reporter covering Shrewsbury and South Shropshire for the Shropshire Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News