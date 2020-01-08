Man who assaulted Shrewsbury homeowner during burglary to be sentenced

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard Jake Carter, 21, stole a mobile phone during a burglary in Station Road, Shrewsbury, on December 5, before assaulting the occupant of the house.

The same day he had stolen jewellery and a kindle from a 92-year-old man in “significant ill health”.

Carter, of no fixed address, will be sentenced on Monday after he pleaded guilty to all three charges.

The court heard he has 14 previous convictions for 27 offences.

The next hearing will also be held in Shrewsbury.