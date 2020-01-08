Appeal for info on trio wanted for questioning on violent burglaries

The independent charity, along with the police, has already asked the public to report on the whereabouts of Daniel Casey, 27, Michael Casey, 19, and Wayne Harty, 18.

A reward of up to £3,000 each already exists for information regarding Daniel Casey and Michael Casey. As Wayne Harty has now turned 18 years old, the charity is adding a further £3,000 for information Crimestoppers exclusively receives which leads to his arrest.

They are believed to have been involved in numerous burglaries and aggravated burglaries, which include targeting older people and the most vulnerable in the community. Seven of these offences were committed in the Dyfed-Powys Police area.

Crimestoppers say the men are known to be part of a conspiracy to commit burglary, linked to the criminal gang members who were recently found guilty at Swansea Crown Court. The burglary spree included use and threats of violence, significant property damage, and a large number of personal items stolen, including thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

Daniel and Michael Casey, who are closely related, and associate Wayne Harty continue to be wanted for questioning. They all have links with the travelling community and are known to travel throughout the UK, including Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Leicestershire, Thames Valley, Derbyshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, London and Essex.

Harm

Ella Rabaiotti, Wales manager at Crimestoppers, said: “These three men are believed to have used violence during their burglary spree. A recent court trial of other suspects from this group revealed that many of the victims were in their 80s and the attacks had a profoundly negative effect on their lives.

“It’s essential that Daniel and Michael Casey, along with Wayne Harty, are found to protect the public from harm. Whilst we understand that some people feel unable to speak directly to the authorities, please remember that Crimestoppers, as a charity, is here to help.

Advertising

“You can pass on what you know about their whereabouts, whilst staying completely anonymous. We’ve kept that promise to the millions of people who have used our service since we began over 31 years ago.

"Our charity’s UK Contact Centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can use our anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, We guarantee you will stay 100 per cent anonymous. Always.”

Crimestoppers charity is offering rewards of up to £3,000 each for information that leads to the arrest of the individuals named above.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify. The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.