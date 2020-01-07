Advertising
Three arrested after home couple are assaulted
Three men are in custody after a couple were assaulted in their own home this morning.
A burglary took place in Queens Road, Bridgnorth at just after 10am.
Police were called to the property after they received reports that a house had been burgled. Two people were assaulted by the intruders and a quantity of cash and a bottle of whiskey were taken during the burglary.
Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally said: “This was a particularly nasty burglary where a couple were assaulted in their home. We have arrested three people in connection with this incident and they are currently in police custody.”
