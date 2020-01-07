National CSE inquiry will look at lessons learned from Telford

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) will hold a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, January 15, as part of its dedicated investigation titled 'Child Sexual Exploitation by Organised Networks', and has scheduled fuller hearings to follow from April 20 to May 1.

The inquiry says its probe builds on work done in response to “specific instances in places such as Devon and Cornwall, Oxford, Rochdale, Rotherham, and Telford”.

IICSA is separate from the Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation, which was commissioned by Telford & Wrekin Council and set up last year, but its chairman, Tom Crowther QC, said he and his team are in ongoing contact with the England and Wales-wide inquiry.

Since it was set up in 2014, IICSA, which is chaired by Professor Alexis Jay OBE, has launched 15 investigations, looking at the mistreatment of children in contexts including residential schools, churches, online and in custody.

Grooming

Its description of the Organised Networks probe says: “The systematic grooming and sexual abuse of children by groups of offenders in cities and towns of England and Wales is widespread.

“Building upon the body of work on child sexual exploitation following specific instances in places such as Devon and Cornwall, Oxford, Rochdale, Rotherham, and Telford, this investigation will assess the extent to which a wide range of relevant authorities have learned lessons, implemented recommendations, and put in place effective strategies to prevent child sexual exploitation in future.

“We will consider whether the police and other agencies are using civil prevention orders effectively; whether the current regulation of the night-time economy and taxi licensing is effective in protecting children from abuse; and whether the criminal justice system is treating victims and survivors of child sexual exploitation appropriately.”

In a question-and-answer session with reporters last month, Mr Crowther – a former judge and barrister appointed to lead IITCSE in June 2019 – said: “We have had useful contact with IICSA and more is planned very soon in the new year.”

He added that IICSA was one of a “wide variety of public bodies” the Telford inquiry had had contact with.