Second man charged with attempted murder after stabbing of teenager in Wellington

Yasar Mehmood, 33, of Windsor Road, Telford, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

A damaged wall at the scene in St John Street with tyre marks on a nearby grassed area

An attack in St John Street on Friday, December 27, saw an 18-year-old left with "potentially life-changing" injuries.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening after the stabbing, which happened at around 2.55am.

Where the attack happened:

Another man, Mubasher Mehmood, 24, of Windsor Road, will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on January 27 charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

A third man, aged 18, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, was released on police bail earlier this week.