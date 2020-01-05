Menu

Advertising

Second man charged with attempted murder after stabbing of teenager in Wellington

By Kirsten Rawlins | Wellington | Crime | Published:

A second man has been charged with attempted murder following the stabbing of a teenager in Wellington.

St John Street in Wellington

Yasar Mehmood, 33, of Windsor Road, Telford, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

A damaged wall at the scene in St John Street with tyre marks on a nearby grassed area

An attack in St John Street on Friday, December 27, saw an 18-year-old left with "potentially life-changing" injuries.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening after the stabbing, which happened at around 2.55am.

Where the attack happened:

Another man, Mubasher Mehmood, 24, of Windsor Road, will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on January 27 charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

A third man, aged 18, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, was released on police bail earlier this week.

Crime News Wellington Telford Local Hubs
Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
@kirsten_Star

Online Entertainment Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. E-mail me kirsten.rawlins@expressandstar.co.uk, or phone 01902 319368

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News