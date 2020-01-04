Jailed: Telford fraudster made secret payments of £192,000 to himself - buying cocaine, a Rolex and a Porsche

Darren Philip Smith, 33, was working for Hitachi Capital Ltd in Telford when he committed the frauds against the company between 2013 and 2015.

He became increasingly bold in the amounts he stole and splurged the money on cocaine, a Porsche and a Rolex watch.

But when he was found out, Hitachi Capital chose to take civil action to recoup the money without reporting the matter to police. It was only when Smith later began working for an accountancy firm that someone tipped off the police.

Prosecutor Richard Davenport told Shrewsbury Crown Court that Smith had responsibility for sending money to clients, but in October 2013 began to abuse his position by making false payments.

He began by transferring smaller amounts, just over £5,000, to the bank accounts of a cousin and a friend, who were paid several hundred pounds each for their help but claim they were not aware of where the money was coming from. No charges were ever brought against them.

As the months went on, Smith began to transfer larger amounts and set up accounts in his own name to receive the cash.

He made payments of £26,000 in December 2014, £38,000 in June 2015 and £45,000 in September 2015.

The company became suspicious and the extent of Smith's activity was discovered.

Spiral

The case was heard in the civil courts in February 2016 and the company has so far been repaid more than £50,000 – including his Porsche and Rolex.

After the police were informed, Smith was arrested in June 2018.

Martin Liddiard, defending, said Smith had a supportive wife and family, many of whom were in court, and a three-month-old daughter.

Mr Liddiard said: "He went on what was plainly a self-destructing downhill spiral in the taking of monies, buying thing he shouldn't have been and the taking of drugs.

"Since the period of time we have been talking about, he has been able, to a large extent, self-rehabilitate.

"He became entrenched in an unlawful narcotics habit for a while which he has been able to deal with, with the help of his family and his wife."

Judge Anthony Lowe jailed Smith, of Furlong Green, Lightmoor, Telford, for two years and four months.

He said: "Over a two year period you embarked upon helping yourself to increasingly large amounts of money from your employer.

"You knew what you were doing was wrong and it is clear from the way in which the amounts increased that the more you did it the more you felt you could get away with it."