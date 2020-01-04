Menu

Warning of scams and fake notes in Shropshire

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

Police have warned Shropshire shop staff to be on their guard for fake notes.

Two men paid in a store in Oswestry with counterfeit £50 notes today .

It prompted a warning from police in the town that other fake currency could be in circulation.

The officers said the men that passed the counterfeits off as real had Irish accents.

Replying to a warning on social media from the police, members of the public said they believed the scam had also been tried in the B&M Bargains store in English Walls on Friday night.

Meanwhile police in Telford are warning that telephone fraudsters pretending to be the police are contacting homes in the Telford area.

They said people should never agree to go to their bank and give money to a courier.

"Hang up, call the police. Real officers are aware and investigating," a spokesman said.

