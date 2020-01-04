Policing boss hits back over Bridgnorth crime claim

West Mercia Police Ccrime commissioner John Campion responded after security expert Rik Bartholomew urged residents to take extra precautions.

Mr Campion said: "Mr Bartholomew appears to have a different view of local crime compared to the picture coming in to the police. For example, there have been 21 recorded vehicle crimes in Bridgnorth in the last three months, which is a drop of more than 50 per cent compared to the same period last year.

"It is a central part of my role to ensure community voices are represented in local policing and if Mr Bartholomew's work is giving him insights not reflected by these sorts of figures I would welcome him sharing that intelligence.

"As with any other scenario, I will take appropriate steps in holding the force to account to ensure police priorities and performance are meeting community needs."

Mr Campion added: "Any vehicle crime or burglary is always going to have a major impact on the people affected. I will continue to make sure the right services are in place for victims of crime and hold the force to account to ensure that focus on the individual remains a central priority.

“However, we also need some balance and perspective when discussing local crime and policing. Bridgnorth, and indeed all of Shropshire, remains a comparatively safe and low crime area.

"I have delivered a significant uplift in local police officer numbers across Shropshire in 2019, including a 50 per cent increase in the number of response officers based in Bridgnorth, and will work to enhance police resources further in 2020. We are also seeing real progress in reducing burglaries across the force area through effective prevention work, such as my offer of funding SmartWater in local communities."

Mr Bartholomew has attended multiple vehicle break-ins to help owners secure their property, and believes there is a serious problem in the town at present. There has also been criticism over the lack of police presence in the town after several shops have been targeted. Residents and business owners also have concerns over the CCTV operators potentially losing their jobs.