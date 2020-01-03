Menu

Knife Angel heading to Newtown

By Sue Austin | Newtown | Crime | Published:

Shropshire's knife angel was travelling across the Shropshire border to the Welsh town of Newtown today.

The Knife Angel

The sculpture was placed on a low loader at its home, the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, to make the 30-mile journey crossing the Welsh border.

It will be the first time that the sculpture will travel to Wales as part of its anti-knife tour of Britain.

Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner department and Newtown County Councillor Joy Jones, along with other local people, joined forces to make a successful bid to take the sculpture to the mid Wales town.

The Angel will be placed outside of the Oriel Davies Art Gallery and will be unveiled at midday tomorrow.

A number of educational initiatives are taking place to ensure that the town maximises the benefits of hosting the Angel.

The programmes will be tailored to educating youth about the negative effects of knife crime.

