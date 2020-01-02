Advertising
Speeding driver caught doing 117mph on M54
A speeding driver was caught hurtling down the M54 at 117mph by traffic police today.
The male motorist was caught this afternoon by officers monitoring the road in an unmarked car.
Central Motorway Police Group tweeted: "M54 this afternoon, driver on his way to work, however 117mph in front of an unmarked @CMPG patrol car can only result in being stopped and reported for the speeding offence. #fatal4 #yeswepatroltheM54too."
