Speeding driver caught doing 117mph on M54

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | Crime | Published:

A speeding driver was caught hurtling down the M54 at 117mph by traffic police today.

The driver was caught doing 117mph. Picture: CMPG

The male motorist was caught this afternoon by officers monitoring the road in an unmarked car.

Central Motorway Police Group tweeted: "M54 this afternoon, driver on his way to work, however 117mph in front of an unmarked ⁦@CMPG patrol car can only result in being stopped and reported for the speeding offence. #fatal4 #yeswepatroltheM54too."

Nick Humphreys

Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

