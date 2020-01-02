Police say Telford Boxing Day death was not murder

The 32-year-old man had been found unresponsive in High Street, Dawley, on Thursday December 26, with police called at about 8pm.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of murder in the wake of the discovery, but police have confirmed they have now been released with no further action.

Police say they have been unable to work out the cause of the man's death, but they are satisfied no one else was involved.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A Home Office post mortem has been carried out and while the results are inconclusive into the cause of death it is not believed there was any third party involvement."