Driver left car after crashing outside Telford police station

The silver Peugeot was left dumped at the side of the road outside Donnington station in Wrekin Drive. One of the front wheels was bent out of shape and a mound of turf was ripped up underneath it.

The driver has now been located.

Telford Cops thanked the public for calling in about the incident.

They tweeted: "PC2465 @DonningtonCops we have had a few reports about this RTC outside Donnington Police Station ref 349S010120. Enquires have been made and driver located. Thank you if you called. We would sooner have multiple calls than non at all. #CommunityConcern."