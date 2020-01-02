Menu

Advertising

Driver left car after crashing outside Telford police station

By Nick Humphreys | Donnington | Crime | Published:

A driver left their car after skidding across a road and landing on grass outside a Telford police station.

The Peugeot was left outside Donnington police station. Picture: Telford Cops

The silver Peugeot was left dumped at the side of the road outside Donnington station in Wrekin Drive. One of the front wheels was bent out of shape and a mound of turf was ripped up underneath it.

The driver has now been located.

Telford Cops thanked the public for calling in about the incident.

They tweeted: "PC2465 @DonningtonCops we have had a few reports about this RTC outside Donnington Police Station ref 349S010120. Enquires have been made and driver located. Thank you if you called. We would sooner have multiple calls than non at all. #CommunityConcern."

Crime News Donnington Telford Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News