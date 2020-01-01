Shropshire policing boss optimistic for 2020 in New Years message

In a New Year's message, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said the force was at its biggest level since 2020.

That comes on the back of a Conservative election pledge to recruit 20,000 police across the country.

Mr Campion, who was elected as the conservative candidate in 2016, said 2020 would be another big year.

Mr Campion said: "2019 has been a big year for policing here for the communities in West Mercia.

"We have seen 250 officers recruited as the force has grown to the biggest level since 2012 and 2020 is going to be another big year.

"I, as commissioner, want to make sure I am the voice of the public in policing, that is why I have worked hard across 2019 to get out there into our communities and more is planned for 2020.

"There has been a lot that we have achieved in 2019 and I am optimistic as we move into 2020 that this year will be a great year for West Mercia and the communities of West Mercia."