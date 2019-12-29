Man charged with attempted murder after teenager stabbed

Police say the 18-year-old victim was left with "potentially life-changing" injuries following the attack.

It happened in the early hours of Friday in St John Street, Wellington.

A damaged wall at the scene in St John Street with tyre marks on a nearby grassed area

The victim's injuries are non believed to be life-threatening after the stabbing, which happened at around 2.55am.

Mubasher Mehmood, aged 24, of Windsor Road, Wellington, was charged with attempted murder yesterday.

He also faces charges of dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mehmood will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Where the attack happened:

Advertising

A second man, aged 18, was also arrested on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

He remains in custody helping police with their enquiries.

West Mercia Police launched an appeal yesterday to trace another man who detectives wish to speak with.

Advertising

Yasar Mehmood, 33, also of Windsor Road, in Wellington, is believed to have been in the area at the time.

Yasar Mehmood

Police say he may have information that can assist with police enquiries.

Mr Mehmood, or anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 66s 271219 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Debris from a car was spotted in the road as police began their investigations on Friday morning.

A resident said two cars sped up the street before she heard a commotion.

There were car tyre tracks on a nearby grassed area outside homes.