Telford's law-flouting motorists - drink driver caught twice in six days and "devastation" for cocaine user caught behind the wheel

These are just two of the law-flouting motorists who have been putting people's lives at risk driving in Telford over the Christmas holidays.

Last night police in Trench stopped the drink driver who had already been arrested six days ago. When tested back at the station, he was found to have 87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - more than twice the legal limit of 35mg.

Telford Cops tweeted: "Drink driver stopped by officers in Trench. Male so drunk he tried to drive off even after we had removed the keys from the ignition.

"Arrested and blew 87 in custody.

"@LpptNWestMercia arrested him six days ago! So he has been remanded for court."

Telford Cops also stopped a drug using motorist who tested positive for cocaine yesterday evening.

They tweeted: "PC2465 I carried out a drug swipe which shows a positive indication for cocaine! The driver wept when shown the positive result. They told me how devastating this was for their future. #consequences #Fatal4 #ChristmasPresence."

They also seized a vehicle from an uninsured motorist on a busy night in the town.

They tweeted: "One uninsured driver off the road tonight. Driver reported for no insurance and vehicle seized. Make sure you have insurance on your vehicle."