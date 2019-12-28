Menu

Settee and microwave dumped by fly tipper in Telford

By Nick Humphreys | Donnington | Crime | Published:

A settee, microwave, clothing and garden furniture were left strewn across the floor in a Telford street by a fly tipper.

Rubbish dumped in Donnington

The junk was left dumped in Penistone Close, Donnington. Police officers on the beat discovered it, and an appeal was made to find the culprits.

Telford Cops tweeted: "PC2465 and PCSO6202 reported these fly tips in Penistone Close to @TelfordWrekin #Donnington today. If you know who's responsible for this report them."

