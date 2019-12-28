Advertising
Settee and microwave dumped by fly tipper in Telford
A settee, microwave, clothing and garden furniture were left strewn across the floor in a Telford street by a fly tipper.
The junk was left dumped in Penistone Close, Donnington. Police officers on the beat discovered it, and an appeal was made to find the culprits.
Telford Cops tweeted: "PC2465 and PCSO6202 reported these fly tips in Penistone Close to @TelfordWrekin #Donnington today. If you know who's responsible for this report them."
