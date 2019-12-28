Man charged with attempted murder after teenager stabbed in Telford

Mubasher Mehmood, 24, of Windsor Road, Wellington, has also been charged with dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon after an 18-year-old man was attacked in St John Street, Wellington. The victim's injuries are non believed to be life-threatening after the stabbing, which happened at around 2.55am.

He will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday.

An 18-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Both he and Mehmood are in police custody.

Detectives released details earlier today of another man they want to speak to in relation to the case.

Yasar Mehmood, 33, of Windsor Road, in Wellington, is believed to have been in the area at the time and may have information that can assist with police enquiries.

Yasar Mehmood

Mr Mehmood, or anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 66s 271219 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.