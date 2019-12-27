Wellington man denies taking diesel without paying

Michael Beard, 50, pleaded not guilty to two separate offences of making off with diesel.

He is accused of taking fuel worth £81.57 on one occasion and £101.10 on another, both in November.

Beard, of Lindfield Drive, entered his not guilty pleas at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday and his trial will be held some time in the new year.

He was represented in court by Debra White and the prosecution by Samantha Powis.