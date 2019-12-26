Menu

Advertising

Thieves cut through the roofs at Ludlow businesses

By Aimee Jones | Ludlow | Crime | Published:

Thieves cut through the roofs of two businesses in Ludlow, according to police.

Two commercial premises on the town's business park on Coder Road were burgled sometime between Sunday and Monday.

Officers said the offenders managed to gain access by cutting through the roof at each location.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the incident number 0247S 231219.

Alternatively, report it to Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555111.

Crime News Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News