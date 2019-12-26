Advertising
Thieves cut through the roofs at Ludlow businesses
Thieves cut through the roofs of two businesses in Ludlow, according to police.
Two commercial premises on the town's business park on Coder Road were burgled sometime between Sunday and Monday.
Officers said the offenders managed to gain access by cutting through the roof at each location.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the incident number 0247S 231219.
Alternatively, report it to Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555111.
