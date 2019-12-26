Advertising
Police in Telford urge motorists not to drink and drive after man arrested on Christmas Day
Police in Telford have warned motorists not to drink and drive after arresting a man on Christmas Day.
The man has since been charged with a drink-drive offence after failing a roadside breath test, say officers.
Telford Cops tweeted: "Yesterday’s Christmas Day #DrinkDriver gave a sample in custody of 57.
"He’s now been charged with #DrinkDriving to appear in court in Jan
"Male previously had a 12-month driving ban for #DrinkDrive from 2003!"
"Lesson clearly not learnt, time for another ban!"
