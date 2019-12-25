Advertising
'Mindless' vandals cause damage at Broseley nature reserve
"Mindless" vandals have caused damage at a nature reserve in Broseley.
Police were at the scene last night at The Haycop in Dark Lane after reports of anti-social behaviour.
The Haycop is a nine acre, locally managed nature reserve featuring a mosaic of habitats including a flower meadow, old established broadleaf woodland, heathland and aquatic ecosystems.
Broseley & Wenlock SNT tweeted: "Mindless vandals have again caused criminal damage at the Haycop Nature Reserve in Broseley, if anybody knows who was responsible, please contact the police on 101 and refer to incident 0246S 241219.
"Don't let a tiny minority spoil a great community asset."
"PCSO Mal Goddard is patrolling the area of the Haycop Nature Reserve in Broseley after reports of anti-social behaviour in the area."
"Foot patrol of the Haycop Nature Reserve in Broseley to assess the mindless damage caused by unidentified offenders."
