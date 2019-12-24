Nearly 40 arrested for drink driving in just six days

West Mercia Police said that more than 20 people had also been arrested for drug driving.

The arrests all took place in the West Mercia force area between December 18 and 23.

Writing on Twitter the force urged people not to put people at risk by drink-driving.

They said: "Between December 18 and 23 (six days), 39 people have been arrested in West Mercia for drink driving and 22 people have been arrested for drug driving.

"Don’t become a statistic this Christmas, it’s not worth the risk."

Earlier this month the force announced its annual crackdown on drink drivers, under the operation 'Christmas Presence'.

It was also revealed that in the past three years, 21 people have been killed and 111 seriously injured in in the force area following collisions where drink or drugs were recorded as a contributory factor.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said: "It’s extremely frustrating that some motorists still choose to drive under the influence of drink or drugs in the knowledge that their actions could kill or seriously injure themselves or others.

"Drink or drug driving is completely unacceptable at any time and catching motorists who are prepared to take such a deplorable risk is a priority not just for West Mercia but for every police force in the UK.

"Sadly the winter drink and drug driving campaign will result in many motorists being arrested and placed before the courts for these offences.

"My advice is the same as always; do not drink or drug drive, your actions could kill."