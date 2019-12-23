Police watchdog probe into death of man, 20, after he became ill at custody desk

Dylan Garbe-Ashton, 20, was stopped by officers from Dyfed-Powys Police at a petrol station shortly before midnight on November 22.

He was taken to Newtown police station by police van and was at the custody desk when he became unwell about 20 minutes later, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

An ambulance was called and Mr Garbe-Ashton was taken to hospital but died the next day.

Catrin Evans, IOPC director for Wales, said: "I wish to express my sincere condolences to Mr Garbe-Ashton's family and friends for their loss.

"This was a traumatic incident for all involved and our investigators are working hard to establish what happened.

"We sent investigators to the scene and to the post-incident procedures to begin gathering evidence including CCTV and body-worn video, and to take initial accounts from any witnesses including officers at the police station.

"As Mr Garbe-Ashton sadly died in hospital hours after being detained by police, it is appropriate we independently examine all the circumstances."

The coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination has taken place.

At this time, the cause of Mr Garbe-Ashton's death is unknown but further tests are ongoing, the IOPC added.