No jail for Telford man who got schoolgirl pregnant

Daniel Kane-Drennan, 23, pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual activity with a child between May and and December last year.

Judge Anthony Lowe told the defendant that he should not have allowed it to happen due to her age and that he deserved to go to prison.

"This is behaviour that you knew was wrong and every man of your age knows it's wrong," the judge said.

Mr Nigel Stelling, prosecuting, said the girl insisted she was the instigator and told police that "one thing led to another".

Mr Kevin Jones, mitigating, said: "He does recognise that the blame must lie with him. He made a full and frank admission."

The court also heard that Kane-Drennan breached a 12-month community order given by the court on October 4 for possession of cannabis.

The sentence included an order to carry out 200 hours unpaid work. But he failed to attend probation on November 4 and 10.

For the offence of sexual activity with a child he was jailed for 16 months suspended for two years.

Advertising

He must attend 30 Horizon sex offender sessions, 30 rehabilitation activity days, and be subject to a three-month curfew between 7.30pm and 6am. For the breach he must carry out an extra 25 days unpaid work.

Judge Lowe added: "I do worry about the effect on her, thinking she is to blame for somebody being locked up. It's not a price worth paying.

"For that reason I am prepared to suspend the sentence."

Kane-Drennan, of Wantage, Woodside, in Telford, was made subject to the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years, and barred from working with children. He must also pay the victims' surcharge.