Neon graffiti sprayed over play park, bus shelters and road signs in Bridgnorth

The tags, which have also been left on fences of properties, were sprayed in neon paint sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Profanities, symbols and markings have appeared in various locations, including on play equipment at Wenlock Rise park and bus shelters in Wenlock Road and Tasley Bank.

Various road signs including Portman's Way and a Bridgnorth sign on the way into the town have also been covered.

Graffiti sprayed on the crossing at Wenlock Road, Bridgnorth

Mayor and East ward representative Councillor Ron Whittle, said: "It's unfortunate that these things happen. It's not what you want to see when going around the town.

"It does happen from time to time and I don't know what joy they get out of it.

"It happens pretty much everywhere around the world I suspect, no less it's very annoying, I really don't know why they do it."

Depending on the authoritative border, members of Shropshire Council, Bridgnorth Town Council or Tasley Parish Council will attempt to remove the markings.

'It makes my blood boil'

Councillor Whittle said: "Bus shelters, generally opposed to bus stops, are the town council's responsibility. Lamp posts are a bit more difficult as we have about 250 around the town and the rest of them are owned by Shropshire Council."

The majority of the tags are reportedly located to the west side of High Town.

"The border between Tasley Parish Council is also a little convoluted around that area so we will have to see exactly where all the incidents are," Councillor Whittle added.

"I can't answer for Shropshire Council as there have been incidents before that haven't been cleared off so there's no easy answer to it. As far as anything belonging to the town council we will go about removing what we can."

Upon waking up to the mess, residents expressed their outrage in various public social media groups.

Laura Curl said: "What kind of lowlife scum would do this to a children's park. It makes my blood boil."

Joe Matthews added the graffiti was "dotted all around Bridgnorth", while a number of others said they would try to clean off or cover up the paint.

West Mercia Police has been contacted for comment.