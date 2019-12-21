Suspended sentence for Shropshire paedophile after stand-off with police

Darren Wood, 25, who was on bail at the time ahead of his trial for charges of sexual activity with a child, locked himself in his flat and when police arrived, brandished a knife and long-barrelled BB gun.

Police negotiators had to be called at around 8pm on August 3, 2017, and remained until he gave himself up.

Wood, of High Street, Wem, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to be sentenced for four counts of sexual activity with a child, which he was found guilty of earlier this year.

He also pleaded guilty to affray and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.

Debra White, defending, told the court: "He has suffered some harassment himself through social media. He, at the time, was struggling to cope with allegations which were made against him.

"He wanted contact with various individuals. He drank alcohol that day. This was a cry for help."

Ms White said that Wood had mental health issues.

Addressing the sexual offences, Judge Peter Barrie told Wood: "The fact you contested these charges before a jury suggests you had not taken on board the significance of what you had done."

He added: "You have a background of relationships which are short-lived but where there is a child involved.

"That could point to an irresponsible approach to relationships with women. But there are significant mitigating factors."

He sentenced him to 23 months in prison, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work, pay £750 court costs and do 45 rehabilitation activity days.