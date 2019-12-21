Jailed Shropshire drug dealer ordered to pay back £155 despite earning £10,000

Demi Jennings was locked up in August after her fingerprints were found on a bag of drugs she'd dumped in a ditch in Shrewsbury last year.

However before being caught the 23-year-old had made £10,385 from her criminal activity, of which £10, 230 was of "particular conduct," a proceeds of crime hearing was told at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

However from that calculation she will only be required to pay £155 - the cash seized when she was she was caught on September 2 last year.

After the drugs were discovered by a member of the public, officers tracked Jennings to her Market Drayton home after finding her fingerprints on a bag containing synthetic cannabinoid mamba.

The passer-by found the bag on a grass verge, in Sundorne, Shrewsbury, and thought the drugs inside were grass cuttings.

She intended to put them in the compost before her daughter noticed them and recognised it was drugs.

The bag contained three smaller bags of drugs weighing 1.42kg, 167g and 6.48g with a total street value of about about £1,600.

Jennings subsequently pleaded guilty to having a Class B drug with intent to supply and was jailed for 19 months in August for that offence.

Advertising

This week she agreed to to surrender the £155 in lieu of serving a day in prison in default.

As a result of the mamba offence Jennings had breached a suspended sentence given in 2017 for possessing cocaine with intent to supply when she was given a two-year sentence, suspended for two years.

The suspended term was activated by the court in August and she was jailed for a reduced period of 15 months for the cocaine offence.

For the breach itself Jennings, of Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, was jailed for two months, taking her total sentence to three years.

Jennings was previously given an 18-month community order, with 25 days of rehabilitation activity, a Thinking Skills course and 120 unpaid work hours for her part in gang violence which resulted in a man being attacked in Sundorne,in 2016.

Solicitor advocate Mr Stephen Scully, representing Jennings, previously told the court that she had a troubled upbringing. She remains in custody.