Brazen thief walked out of Shrewsbury store with £2,000 sculpture under his coat

The theft happened last Thursday from the Soden Gallery on Shrewsbury's Wyle Cop.

A man, dressed in a coat and jumper, entered the gallery just before closing time and after a few moments left, carrying a 30ins-tall bronze sculpture under his arm.

Jonathan Soden, who runs the gallery which specialises in modern art, said the theft had hurt him personally and he felt 'horrible' that the man had said 'Thanks very much, I'll be back with my wife' as he left the store.

"He came in and took off his coat which I didn't think as odd because it was cold outside and warm in the gallery and said he would have a look around," said Mr Soden.

"A few moments later he came back with his coat over his shoulder. Because it was the end of the day, I took the card machine out to the back of the gallery and that was when I noticed that the sculpture had gone.

"He was a very tall chap and he could hold it under his arm. As he left I noticed him walk in the direction of Wrekin Whiskies. I know they have CCTV so I went to them.

CCTV footage

"He had been in there too but the owner had been too close and he left without taking anything.

Advertising

"But what was interesting is that he had had a costume change. He had changed his jacket and shirt. When I shared the image on Facebook the owner of Brok, which is also on Wyle Cop, said he had been in there in another different outfit and had taken clothes and accessories.

"Then other people have come forward. He was in Dunelm in Sundorne on Friday and tried to leave with a trolley full of items without paying and then went to Go Outdoors where he stole a number of items.

"The owner of a garden centre in Stockport also recognised him from the CCTV image and contacted me to say that he made off with £1,000 worth of Christmas decorations.

"More and more people are saying they had been in their shop and had been looking shifty.

Advertising

"When he came in here he was wearing a short-sleeved grey shirt and a black 1970s style jacket. In Wrekin Whiskies he had on a shirt and tie and a black coat and then in Brok he was wearing something different."

Mr Soden reported the matter to the police and they are now investigating.

Anyone with information or who recognises the man should call the police on 101 and quote reference number 524S121219