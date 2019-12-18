Advertising
Arsonists set fire to digger near Shrewsbury
A mini digger was set alight deliberately, say fire investigators.
The fire was reported at 6.35pm on Tuesday at The Old Woods, Bomere Heath near Shrewsbury.
One fire engine from Baschurch and a fire investigation officer also attended. Crews used hose reel jets and small gear to tackle the fire and a thermal imaging camera was also in operation.
It has been confirmed that the fire was started deliberately.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.