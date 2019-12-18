Menu

Advertising

Arsonists set fire to digger near Shrewsbury

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A mini digger was set alight deliberately, say fire investigators.

The fire was reported at 6.35pm on Tuesday at The Old Woods, Bomere Heath near Shrewsbury.

One fire engine from Baschurch and a fire investigation officer also attended. Crews used hose reel jets and small gear to tackle the fire and a thermal imaging camera was also in operation.

It has been confirmed that the fire was started deliberately.

Crime News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News