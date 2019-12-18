Arsonists set fire to digger near Shrewsbury

The fire was reported at 6.35pm on Tuesday at The Old Woods, Bomere Heath near Shrewsbury.

At 18.35hrs 17.12.19 crews attended a digger on fire at The Old Woods, Bomere Heath Shrewsbury. Fire Investigation called out and confirmed deliberate ignition. If you have any information ring @ShrewsburyCops on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK 0800555111 @ShropshireStar @BBCShropshire pic.twitter.com/JtsYvLUP84 — Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) December 18, 2019

One fire engine from Baschurch and a fire investigation officer also attended. Crews used hose reel jets and small gear to tackle the fire and a thermal imaging camera was also in operation.

It has been confirmed that the fire was started deliberately.